Clemson Recruiting: 5 Most Wanted (Offense)

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked fifth nationally right now, and the Tigers have their sights set on landing a lot more top talent.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at who we believe are Clemson’s five most-wanted prospects on the offensive side of the ball in the 2021 class (in alphabetical order):

Emeka Egbuka, 5-star WR, Steilacoom, Wash. (Steilacoom):

Clemson extended an offer to Egbuka last summer and has recruited him hard since. He has told TCI multiple times that he planned to take an official visit to Clemson, and if that comes to fruition, it would certainly figure to help the Tigers’ chances with him. Ohio State is arguably the team to beat right now for the nation’s top-ranked receiver, while Washington and Oregon are squarely in the discussion along with Clemson.

Tristan Leigh, 5-star OT, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson):

Leigh added an offer from Clemson when he attended the program’s elite junior day in January, and he also visited campus for the Florida State game last season. The Tigers are in a strong spot with Leigh right now, though he is still a ways away from making his decision and it doesn’t look like he will commit anytime soon. Penn State is perhaps Clemson’s biggest competition here, but a number of other schools such as LSU, Ohio State and Alabama are also in the mix.

Nolan Rucci, 5-star OT, Lititz, Pa. (Warwick):

The Tigers made a big move with Rucci when they got him back on campus for a multi-day visit in March after first hosting him for the FSU game in October. Clemson is one of the top contenders for Rucci along with Penn State, where his father played offensive line, and Wisconsin, where his brother is a redshirt freshman tight end. Rucci hopes to render a decision before his senior season if possible, but it is uncertain whether that will happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recruiting dead period that is currently in place.

Will Shipley, 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington):

Clemson and Notre Dame have been battling it out for Shipley (pictured above) for quite some time now, and it looks like his recruitment will be wrapped up sooner than later. Shipley told TCI last month that he was nearing the point to where he may be comfortable enough to go ahead and get his commitment out of the way, so it seems like a decision is on the horizon. As it stands now, we like Clemson’s chances.

Troy Stellato, 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons):

Stellato announced a final two of Clemson and Ohio State in March, shortly after visiting Clemson for a junior day. He is looking to commit sometimes this summer and wants to return to Ohio State before making his decision. It’s a tight race and it would not be surprising to see Stellato choose either school, but we believe the Tigers have the slight advantage at this time.

