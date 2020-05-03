Dabo Swinney: 'You should put Clemson on your bucket list'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Clemson’s Game Day Experience is not like any other in college football.

“It is a hard thing to describe what it is like to be a part of this experience here at Clemson because it is an experience,” Swinney said in a video on Howard’s Rock. “I tell people all the time, ‘Listen, if you are just a college football fan, you should put Clemson on your bucket list. Death Valley, South Carolina, is a place you should visit because it is special.'”

Watch the five-minute video, below, on Clemson’s Game Day experience and the Tigers’ journey down the hill, as Swinney and former Tigers, Tajh Boyd, Jarvis Jenkins and Dwayne Allen, describe the emotions of it all.

–video from Clemson Tigers YouTube Channel

