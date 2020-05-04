Clemson Flashback: Ford's Tigers stun Notre Dame in South Bend

On November 16, 1979, Clemson did something few teams did back in those days, it went to Notre Dame and beat the Irish on Senior Day.

Behind the play of quarterback Billy Lott and three interceptions from safety Terry Kinard, the 14th-ranked Tigers rallied for a 16-10 victory over the Irish, who were wearing green jerseys on that sunny afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

The win avenged Clemson’s loss to the Irish a few years earlier at Death Valley when Joe Montana rallied them from 10-points down in the second half to earn victory.

In the 1979 classic, Notre Dame led 10-0 at halftime, but Obed Ariri kicked two third-quarter field goals to pull Clemson within four points, then Lott ran down the sideline on an option keeper for a 26-yard touchdown in what turned out to be the game winner for the Tigers.

On its next possession, Clemson kept the ball for seven minutes and 32 seconds while driving for a fourth-quarter field goal to extend the lead to 16-10.

Kinard then intercepted Notre Dame on the next two possessions to seal the win for the Tigers.

It was just the third time in 40 years, the Irish lost on Senior Day.

Watch highlights from the Tigers’ big win in South Bend below.

