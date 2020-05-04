Clemson getting complete package in nation’s No. 1 center

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 5 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Ryan Linthicum:

Profile:

Position: OC

Hometown (High School): Damascus, Md. (Damascus)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 305

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 1 OC, No. 7 state, No. 110 national (Rivals); 4-star, No. 4 OC, No. 12 state, No. 242 national (ESPN); 3-star, No. 2 OC, No. 14 state, NR national (247Sports)

How Clemson got him:

The Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer to Linthicum after watching him work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June. The nation’s top-ranked center (per Rivals) returned to Clemson for an unofficial visit for the Charlotte game on Sept. 21 and subsequently committed just two days later.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell made a great impression on Linthicum during the recruiting process and played a big part in helping the program land his commitment.

“I love Coach Swinney,” Linthicum said. “He’s such an awesome guy, and Coach Caldwell.”

Linthicum was teammates at Damascus High with defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who enrolled at Clemson in January, and the chance to team up with his good friend again at the next level was undoubtedly a major factor in his decision as well.

Linthicum chose the Tigers over finalists Michigan and Virginia Tech.

What Clemson is getting:

A three-sport athlete who also plays lacrosse and basketball in addition to football, Linthicum is very athletic for his size and it shows on the gridiron with his quick feet, explosiveness, agility and ability to get to the second level and block linebackers.

Not only is Linthicum athletic, but he is strong and powerful too. He consistently delivers a blow at the point of attack after getting off the snap quickly, drives defenders backward or to the ground and plays through the whistle, finishing blocks. He certainly has the type of toughness, hard-nosed attitude and mean streak you want in an offensive lineman.

Linthicum’s strength is his run blocking, but he is more than capable as a pass protector as well and should only improve in that area. The Tigers are getting a complete center in Linthicum whose physicality, athleticism and aggressive mentality should help him earn early playing time at Clemson and make a big impact on the Tigers’ O-line in the future.

