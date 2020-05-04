Collins will give ‘Wide Receiver U’ another big-time weapon

Clemson currently has nine commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 5 nationally right now according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

In our “Reviewing Clemson’s commitments” series, The Clemson Insider takes another look at the future Tigers on board in the 2021 class, how Clemson landed them and what they will bring to the table when they join the team next year. In this article, we focus on Dacari Collins:

Profile:

Position: WR

Hometown (High School): Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 200

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 23 WR, No. 16 state, No. 130 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 28 WR, No. 17 state, No. 175 national (Rivals); 4-star, No. 43 WR, No. 20 state, NR national (247Sports)

How Clemson got him:

Collins has been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time, having participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the past several summers. The Tigers offered him following the camp last June, and he committed while on campus for the Texas A&M game in September.

Here’s what Collins had to say about his decision in an interview with TCI after his commitment:

“It was just the best fit for me and my family, and I knew where I wanted to be and what I wanted to represent for the rest of my life.”

The Tigers beat out two dozen other programs to land Collins, who says he has known for years that he wanted to be a Tiger.

“Since I was a kid watching them play and when I started going to camp,” he said.

What Clemson is getting:

Collins will give the Tigers yet another big, long and athletic wideout. He is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and has room to grow and fill out his frame.

As a receiver, Collins is good getting out of his breaks and uses his speed to stretch the field vertically. He runs with long strides and is a smooth, fluid runner. He is dependable as a pass catcher with his soft hands and has a wide catch radius. He can reach out and snag passes over the shoulder and has the ability to go up and come down with 50-50 balls as well. His big body and ball skills should make him a threat in the red zone.

Expect Collins to play the 9-man (boundary) position in Clemson’s offense. He fits the mold of a typical Clemson receiver with his size and skill set and has the tools to be another big-time weapon for “Wide Receiver U.”

