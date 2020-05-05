Clemson commits react to Shipley joining Tigers’ 2021 class

Clemson picked up a commitment from one of the nation’s top prospects on Tuesday when Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

With Shipley’s commitment, Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is now ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals and No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of the commits in the class to get their thoughts on Shipley’s decision to be a Tiger. Here’s what they had to say:

Jake Briningstool, 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I’m excited. He’s a really good football player but more importantly he looks like somebody I’ll be happy to call a teammate and friend.”

Beaux Collins, 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “This one is huge man! Another asset to our class.”

Ryan Linthicum, 4-star OC, Damascus, Md. (Damascus): “Huge get for our class. Me and Will played club lacrosse against each other since seventh grade so it’s pretty cool we get to play on the same college team.”

Marcus Tate, 4-star OL, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (NSU University School):

“I’m pumped. I already had a pretty good relationship with Will. So no matter where he chose I was rooting for bro. But I’m just even more excited that he is going to be my teammate.”

Here are some other reactions from Clemson commits:

Dacari Collins, 4-star WR, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake):

Wonderful day to be a Tiger‼️ #ALLIN — Official Dacari Collins ☥ (@Gods__gift5) May 5, 2020

Cade Denhoff, 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian):

Jordan Hancock, 4-star CB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett):

YESSSSSSIRRR! Welcome to the fam 🧡💜 https://t.co/SAZGYCELu9 — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) May 5, 2020

Phil Mafah, 4-star RB, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson):

Let’s get this breaddd‼️‼️‼️ — Phil Mafah🇨🇮 (@PhilMafah1) May 5, 2020

