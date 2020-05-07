10 former Tigers will visit Charlotte this football season

Clemson fans that like to follow their favorite players in the NFL, will get an opportunity to see a lot of them play in person at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this coming football season.

The NFL released its 2020 football schedule Thursday night and the Panthers will host 10 former Tigers and their respected NFL teams this coming season.

Five of the 10 former Tigers will make a return to Bank of America Stadium in Week 1 when the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to visit the Panthers on Sept. 13. Former Clemson players Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow, Tanner Muse and John Simpson are all members of the Raiders’ organization.

On Oct. 4, former Clemson great Deandre Hopkins and his new team, the Arizona Cardinals, will visit Carolina in Week 4. Of course, Hopkins was traded at the start of the new NFL calendar in March from Houston to Arizona. The Cardinals’ first round pick this year, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, will also be with the club when they play the Panthers.

Grady Jarrett, who got a new contract from Atlanta, and A.J. Terrell, the Falcons’ first-round pick this year, will visit Carolina in Week 8. The Oct. 29 meeting will be the second of the year for the two NFC South rivals. They also play in Atlanta in Week 5 (Oct. 11).

In Week 12, former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant and his Detroit Lions will visit the Panthers on Nov. 22.

The Panthers will also play Mike Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A., in Week 3 (Sept. 27) and will face former Clemson great Sammy Watkins, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and former linebacker Dorian O’Daniel at Kansas City in Week 10 (Nov. 8).

All of the former Tigers who are playing in Charlotte this year have all played at Bank America Stadium before, as they have helped Clemson win five of its six ACC Championships since 2011 at that stadium.

Also, former Clemson safety T.J. Green plays for the Panthers.

