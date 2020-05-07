Clemson Flashback: Laptop Gate, Towel Gate, Tigers win wild game at NC State

In one of the craziest games involving Clemson in recent memory, the sixth-ranked Tigers hung on to beat No. 20 NC State, 38-31, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

The game had a little bit of everything from NC State’s Bradley Chubb stealing Kelly Bryant’s hand towels to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren accusing Dabo Swinney and Clemson of cheating after a laptop was seen on the Clemson sideline.

In the end, safety K’Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley’s pass at the goal line on the game’s final play to secure the Tigers’ victory on November 4, 2017.

Relive all the action from the Tigers’ wild win in Raleigh in this TCI Photo Gallery. LINK.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame