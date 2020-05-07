Fifty-seven student-athletes earn degrees in May

Fifty-seven student-athletes from thirteen programs have completed their degree requirements and are set to graduate from Clemson University. The May commencement ceremonies were initially scheduled for Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, but have been postponed. An additional 34 spirit squad and support staff students will also graduate.

The University is exploring alternatives to celebrate the newest graduates at a later date, and graduates will receive their diplomas by mail.

The list includes Kobi Thornton , a third-round pick of the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Grant Voeks , an All-ACC thrower, is earning his Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering, while All-ACC Rower and ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient Aliute Udoka earns her degree in animal veterinary sciences.

Nine members of Clemson’s 2018 National Championship Football team, led by Nyles Pinckney (Sociology), a third-team All-ACC pick in 2019, who earned his second undergraduate degree. Brian Dawkins Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins (‘01) earned his degree in communication.

Fernanda Navarro, who won the 2018 ITA Fall Doubles National Championship earned her degree in language and international trade, Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer program are graduating after going to NCAA Tournaments in all four seasons on the field.

Richie Shaffer, a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 who appeared in 51 Major League games, earned a degree in marketing as a member of the Tiger Trust program. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.