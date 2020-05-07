Former Clemson commit now a Penn State commit

Malvern (Pa.) Prep two-sport athlete Lonnie White Jr. had been committed to play baseball for Clemson since October 2018.

However, White announced on Thursday that he is now committed to play football at Penn State.

“I want to thank Coach Lee and Clemson University Baseball for an amazing opportunity,” he said in a social media post. “After much thought, I have decided to change my commitment.”

The four-star athlete also had football offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech among others.

White played receiver for Malvern Prep as a freshman and sophomore before switching to quarterback as a junior last season. He is expected to be a receiver for the Nittany Lions.