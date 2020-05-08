Clemson offer brings Peach State QB to tears

On Thursday night, Clemson extended an offer to Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler (pictured left).

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound class of 2021 recruit couldn’t help but get emotional after being informed of the offer by Dabo Swinney.

“It was awesome,” Chandler told The Clemson Insider. “After me and Coach Swinney got off the phone, I was crying. I worked hard to get that.”

What was Swinney’s message to Chandler when conveying the offer?

“He told me I’m a baller and he likes ballers,” Chandler said, “and that I’m the third quarterback they’ve offered in the ‘21 class and Clemson’s the place to be and he would love to be my coach.”

Clemson is easily the biggest football offer Chandler has received to date. His list of other offers includes UNC Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Troy, Elon, Mercer and Gardner-Webb.

“I’m very blessed,” he said of Clemson’s offer. “It’s pretty cool. I never thought that would happen. I thought I was just going to have a few mid-major offers, but not only did a Power Five, but Clemson, come in and offer, that’s pretty sweet.”

Chandler has been committed to play baseball at Georgia since June 2019, but the offer from Clemson certainly changes the complexion of his recruitment.

“Yeah, it definitely impacts it a little bit,” he said. “I’m going to highly consider it, see where it goes.”

Chandler hopes to play both football and baseball in college and would have the opportunity to do so at Clemson based on what he has heard from assistant baseball coach Bradley LeCroy.

“I talked to Coach LeCroy yesterday,” Chandler said. “He said they’d be more than happy to have me.”

Chandler attends the same school that produced J.L. Banks, who transferred from Georgia Southern to walk-on at Clemson and played for the Tigers as a tight end in 2018 and 2019.

The only time Chandler has visited Clemson was to attend the Louisville game at Death Valley in 2018 with his family and Banks’ family, so he plans to return to campus for another visit after the NCAA’s dead period, currently in place through at least May 31, is over.

“I want to meet a lot of people up there,” he said, “and of course just tour all the facilities and tour some of the campus.”

