Clemson commit Denhoff: ‘Wouldn’t be surprised if we end up No. 1’

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff is one of several top-100 national prospects in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, and he was excited to see the Tigers add another top talent earlier this week when Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley committed.

“Pretty dope,” Denhoff said. “He’s a beast and I really like him.”

After Shipley’s pledge, Clemson’s class now sits at No. 4 nationally in the 247Sports Composite 2021 team rankings while slotting in at No. 3 in the Rivals team rankings.

The Tigers currently have 10 commitments, and Dabo Swinney has said they only anticipate signing around 18 prospects in this cycle. Despite the limited available space left in the class, Denhoff believes the group will be special and could make a run for the top spot in the final rankings.

“It’s starting to really heat up and it’s about to get even better,” he said. “Wouldn’t be surprised if we end up No. 1.”

Denhoff is doing his best to help Clemson recruit more top prospects and build an even stronger class. Asked which targets he is trying to work on for the Tigers, Denhoff replied, “Everyone.”

More specifically, he added, “DEs for sure, though, like Zaire Patterson.”

Denhoff stays in touch with Patterson, a four-star from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep, and feels good about where the Tigers stand with him right now.

“They’re in a good spot with him,” he said.

Denhoff is the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2021 class. He committed to Clemson on Jan. 26 over finalists Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia among many other offers.

