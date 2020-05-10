Can Venables do it again?

Since 2014, Clemson has been ranked in the top 10 in defense every year, while also being ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense in five of the last six seasons. Clemson led the nation in total defense in 2014 and were tops in the country in scoring defense in 2018 as well.

With numbers like that, no wonder Clemson made defensive coordinator Brent Venables one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country.

Last year, despite having to replace their entire defensive front, the Tigers finished the season sixth in total defense and third in scoring defense. Clemson led the ACC in 11 different statistical categories, including scoring and total defense.

Despite playing 15 games, Clemson was the only defense in the ACC to hold its opposition under 300 total yards, as opponents averaged just 288.3 yards per game in 2019.

No team gained 300 yards on the Tigers during the course of the entire college football regular season, a first at Clemson, and anywhere else for that matter. They also did not allow an opponent to score more than 20 points until the College Football Playoff.

This coming season, Venables will have some new question marks on his defense, especially in the secondary where the Tigers will have to replace three of their four starters. Only corner back Derion Kendrick is back from a unit last season that ranked among the nation’s best and led the ACC in passing defense, yards per attempt, interceptions, touchdown passes allowed and defensive rating.

The defense must also fill in the holes left open by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive end Logan Rudolph. Simmons and Terrell left a year early for the NFL, while Rudolph gave up his final two years for Hollywood.

Though Rudolph is leaving, Clemson is still in good shape at defensive end. Justin Foster started 13 games there last year and played in all 15, while Xavier Thomas started eight and played in 12. Thomas missed three games due to a concussion.

Along with Thomas and Foster is K.J. Henry, who played as a reserve defensive end in all 15 games. He finished the year with 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also broke up three passes and had three quarterback pressures. Also back is redshirt sophomore Justin Mascoll, who is a year older, wiser, and stronger.

Nyles Pinckney’s return at defensive tackle solidifies a defensive line that will be the strength of the Clemson defense next season. Freshman All-American Tyler Davis is also back at defensive tackle, as is veteran Jordan Williams.

Freshmen signees Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Myles Murphy joined the mix up front in the spring. Bresee (6-5, 295) and Capehart (6-5, 294) will help at defensive tackle, but Bresee can move outside if need be, while Murphy (6-5, 260) will help with depth at strongside defensive end.

James Skalski returns at middle linebacker. He finished second behind Simmons in tackles with 105, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also broke up four passes and had 10 quarterback pressures.

In his first year as a starter in the secondary, Kendrick finished seventh on the team with 51 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, six passes broken up and had two interceptions. The coaches believe Kendrick is a future star in the ACC and he is nowhere near reaching his ceiling.

Nolan Turner, who has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Tanner Muse at free safety, returns. He did start four games last season and played in all 15. He brings a ton of experience. Last season, Turner ranked sixth on the team with 66 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and tied Simmons and K’Von Wallace with a team-best 10 passes broken up. Turner also had two interceptions, including the game-clinching interception to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, sending the Tigers to the national championship game.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame