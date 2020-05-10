No. 1 DE high on Clemson, hopes to visit

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute four-star defensive end Enai White is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class, regardless of position, and has 30-plus scholarship offers to show for it as just a rising junior.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, ranked as the No. 1 weak-side D-end in his class by 247Sports, had planned to visit Clemson in early March with a few of his football coaches and teammates but did not end up making the trip as his school basketball team was in the midst of a state championship run.

So, White hopes to check out Clemson at some point after the NCAA ends the dead period it instituted because of the coronavirus and allows recruits to visit college campuses again.

“(I look forward) to learning more about the program,” he said.

White is very interested in Clemson’s program from what he knows about it.

“I like what coach Dabo Swinney has been able to do so far and I like how they have been developing D-line,” he said.

White’s offer list includes Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and Southern Cal among many others.

Some of those schools are standing out to White right now thanks to how hard they’re recruiting him early on.

“Oregon, USC, Bama, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and few other schools,” he said.

Clemson hasn’t moved on offering any 2022 prospects yet, but White says the Tigers would have a spot “very high” on his list if they decide to offer him.

“I would be blessed and grateful,” he said.

White is ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Pennsylvania and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

