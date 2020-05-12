In-state OL would love to continue family legacy at Clemson

Greer (S.C.) offensive tackle Jaydon Collins, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound rising senior with two dozen offers, has seen his recruitment heat up during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the coronavirus the recruitment process has definitely gotten more aggressive to where kids are committing every day,” Collins said. “So the amount of text messages, phone calls and Zoom calls has increased by a lot.”

Collins — whose father, Jason, played tight end for Clemson and graduated in 1997 — has been garnering interest from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as the Tigers look to round out their 2021 O-line class with a tackle or possibly two.

Collins worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, returned to campus for Clemson’s junior day in March and continues to communicate regularly with Caldwell.

“I keep in touch with Coach Caldwell every week,” he said. “Coach just checks in and to see how me and my family are doing during the pandemic and see how school is going.”

A host of schools besides Clemson have been in frequent contact with Collins lately as well.

“Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, Pitt, Indiana, Liberty, Georgia Tech, USF, UCF, FIU and more,” he cited.

Collins says he is intent on rendering his commitment decision before the end of this summer, and he hopes to see his dad’s alma mater make a move with him before then.

“It would be a blessing and I would be so grateful to receive an offer from one of the best schools in the nation in academics and athletics,” he said.

The opportunity to carry on his family legacy with the Tigers would be a dream come true for Collins, who is also related to former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, former Clemson tight end D.J. Greenlee and current Clemson assistant director of strength & conditioning Larry Greenlee on his mother’s side of the family.

“Growing up all I knew was Clemson, so my dad would always tell me the stories of the good and the bad times of his time at Clemson,” Collins said. “It would be pretty special to follow in my family’s footsteps and play on the same field they did.”

