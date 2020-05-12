Talented Tallahassee DB reflects on ‘great experience’ at Clemson

Before the NCAA was forced to shut down all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby cornerback Kajuan Banks was able to check out Clemson for the first time on March 7.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the talented class of 2022 recruit about the visit and more.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I like the campus, I like the coaches. They treat you like family up there, and it’s a great environment.”

Banks (5-11, 170) had a chance to speak with a couple of the coaches while on campus, most notably head man Dabo Swinney.

“He’s a great person,” Banks said. “He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s real friendly. He treats you like family, though, when you’re up there.”

The Tigers let Banks know they are interested in what they saw from him on the field as a sophomore last season.

“They said they just like my film and stuff,” he said.

Banks, who says he is “for sure” interested in returning to Clemson after a great first experience there, plans to visit Virginia Tech and Nebraska after the NCAA’s dead period comes to an end.

Ole Miss, Maryland and Cincinnati have offered Banks this month, joining Kentucky, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Tennessee on his offer sheet.

Banks talked about what it would mean to him if Clemson were to join his list in the future.

“They come at me with an offer, that would be big because they just competed for the national championship and I never imagined something like that happening,” he said.

Last season, Banks was credited with 52 total tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception in 12 games.

What will he bring to the table as a cornerback for the team that ultimately lands his commitment?

“I compete,” he said. “I’ve always been a competitor since I was young. I don’t go out without a fight. I’m very light on my feet, I’m very quick with my feet and I can run, in my opinion. They’re just going to get a player out of me — a dog.”