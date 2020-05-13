Latest on 4-star LB, top Clemson prospect

Salisbury (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalon Walker’s recruitment has taken off since the turn of the calendar year and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Michigan State and Georgia Tech have offered the top class of 2022 recruit this month following offers from Auburn and Louisville in April, Texas A&M and Arizona State in March, NC State in February, and Virginia Tech and Kentucky in January. North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and South Carolina all offered last year.

Meanwhile, more major programs are showing interest in Walker, whose list of over a dozen offers figures to keep on growing moving forward.

“A lot of new schools are on the radar,” he said. “Big Ten schools, more ACC … I haven’t been in direct contact, just them following me on Twitter.”

Walker (6-3, 205) is squarely on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the next cycle, having competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the last three summers and caught the attention of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers’ staff.

Based on what he has heard from the coaches, Walker is at the top of Clemson’s board on defense for the 2022 class.

“I know that I am a high defensive player to my knowledge,” he said when asked where he stands with the Tigers early in the recruiting process.

Walker said he reaches out to Venables regularly to stay in touch and has already built a solid rapport with him.

“Me and coach have a good relationship on football and as friends,” he said.

Walker most recently visited Clemson to watch a spring practice in early March, when he was able to spend a lot of time with Venables, and he wants to return to Clemson after the recruiting dead period ends as well as check out some other schools.

“I would still like to go visit Auburn, Clemson, Louisville and Georgia but a new school, too, Ohio State,” he said.

Walker hopes to earn an offer from Clemson in the future and believes it would have a big impact on his recruitment.

“If I receive an offer it would increase my recruitment stock a lot,” he said, “and bring awareness to many other schools.”

Walker is ranked as the No. 15 outside linebacker and No. 176 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

