Clemson still optimistic about Simms’ return, despite NCAA’s extended deadline

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is optimistic about Aamir Simms returning to Clemson for his senior year. However, the Tigers are not going to find out when that is anytime soon.

Wednesday night, the NCAA extended its deadline indefinitely for college basketball prospects to decide whether they want to keep their names in consideration for the NBA Draft. June 3 was the previous date for players to decide to return to school or continue on with the NBA Draft process.

“I just think we are going to wait a little bit here,” Brownell said to The Clemson Insider on Wednesday. “Everybody is still trying to figure out what is going to happen with everything moving forward.”

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt says a decision on the new withdrawal date for college players will be made once the NBA has determined a timeline for the pre-draft process. The NBA announced on May 1 it was postponing the combine and the draft lottery as league debates on how the 2019-’20 season might be completed.

In the meantime, Simms continues to work through the whole process the best he can considering the COVID-19 pandemic has put everything on hold.

“I think what is happening is Aamir is having some conversation with a team or two virtually,” Brownell said. “That is good for him to find out about the process a little bit more. For him to get to know some folks and for folks to get to know him. He is such a personal guy and a bright young man that any conversation he has with people in that world he is going to impress them.

“It is also great he is going to get some feedback that hopefully motivates him if he decides to come back. We are optimistic that he is. He is working really hard. He is in town and he is trying to stay in shape the best he can.”

Simms was the Tigers’ leading scorer in 2019-’20, while earning third-team All-ACC honors. The forward averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season, helping the Tigers advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in 30 of the Tigers’ 31 games.

Simms declared himself eligible for the draft on March 31, but he also decided to maintain his eligibility while he goes through the draft process so he can return to school if he decides to come back.