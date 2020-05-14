Clemson wins Super 11 Award for 5th straight year

For a fifth straight year, Clemson’s Athletic Communications Department was named a recipient of the Football Writers Association of America’s Super 11 Awards.

It’s the seventh time Clemson has been named a Super 11 Award winner since the awards begin 11 years ago.

Super 11 Awards are for the best performing sports information departments in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The awards announced Thursday are for the 2019 season.

“What is encouraging about this year’s group of recipients is for a second straight year we had a large number of first-year winners in the group,” FWAA Executive Director Steve Richardson said in a release on the group’s website. “Last year we had four first-year recipients, so that means over a two-year period we have had nine new schools hitting strong standards for accessibility.”

Besides Clemson, Colorado also won for a seventh time. It was Colorado’s sixth award in seven seasons. Navy won for a fourth time, Mississippi State a third time and Kansas State and San Diego State each for a second time.

The five first-time recipients in the award series, which dates back to the 2009 season, are Appalachian State, California, Iowa, Memphis, and North Carolina State.

This year’s winners were deemed by FWAA observers to have had good accessibility during the week of the game and after the game – with a program’s players, coaches, and assistant coaches – along with the other listed criteria.

“That was a special point of emphasis for 2018 and 2019,” Richardson said. “Our membership wanted access to players after games, of course, but also for human interest and analytical stories during the week. It is encouraging that SIDs were being allowed to do their jobs by coaches at these schools. Obviously, as we move into uncertain times in college football, there may be developing standards and protocols which become prominent.”

FWAA members who covered college football during the 2019 season provided input in the awards survey.

In January 2009, the FWAA formed the first Super 11 Committee. The concept has been supported and endorsed by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), many of whom are members of the FWAA. The FWAA has awarded Super 11 to 70 different schools in this program over the years.

The Football Writers Association of America, a non-profit organization founded in 1941, consists of more than 1,300 men and women across North America who cover college football for a living. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards, a national poll and its annual All-America teams.

