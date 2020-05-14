Clemson WR commit talks recruiting targets, Uiagalelei, much more

Beaux Collins, a top-50 national prospect, is one of the highest-rated commitments in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class. The four-star wide receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco committed to the Tigers in January over offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford and Southern Cal, among many others.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Collins about a variety of topics, including what he is doing to stay in shape, who he’s trying to help the Tigers recruit, his former St. John Bosco and future Clemson teammate DJ Uiagalelei, and much more:

TCI: What have you been hearing from Clemson’s coaching staff lately?

Collins: “They’ve just been asking me how things are holding up out here. Just having conversations about what I’m doing to stay active and things like that. I’ve been talking to Coach (Tyler) Grisham, and he’s telling me about him and his family as well.”

TCI: What have you been doing to stay active while away from school during the pandemic?

Collins: “I have a weight rack in my backyard, so I’ve been lifting, and yesterday I went on a jog. I’ve been hitting a couple of hills that I can find to get my speed up and things like that.”

TCI: Is there anything in particular you’ve been doing or working on to try to hone your craft as a receiver?

Collins: “I would say just ball drills. I use tennis balls to get better, and I’m going to try to catch everything this year, so I’ve been working on catching a lot.”

TCI: Where are you at height and weight wise right now and what is your target weight?

Collins: “Right now, I’d say about 6-3 and a half. I believe I’m pushing 205 right now, so I’ve put on a couple of pounds. I think 205 is a good weight, but if I could get to a good-looking 210, that would be great.”

TCI: What have you heard from the coaches about how they plan to use you as a wide receiver?

Collins: “They’ve told me, Coach Swinney has told me as well, that they’d like to use me for the 9(-man) position on the outside to stretch down the field and things like that. But wherever they need me, I’ll play.”

TCI: You mentioned Coach Grisham earlier. How much has your relationship with him grown since he took over for Jeff Scott as Clemson’s new receivers coach?

Collins: “It has a lot. He’s kind of learning about the recruiting process as I am, so we’re learning together, growing together and building a great relationship.”

TCI: Who are you working to help Clemson recruit right now and how do you feel about where the Tigers stand with those guys?

Collins: “I would say Troy Stellato and Emeka (Egbuka), those two guys. I talk to those guys I’d say at least once or twice every month. And for Troy, I believe Clemson should be his number one right now. He posted his top two, it was Clemson and Ohio State, but I think Clemson is leading the way.”

TCI: Assuming your former high school teammate DJ Uiagalelei is back in California amid the pandemic. Have you seen him since he’s been home?

Collins: “I have. I went to work out with him I’d say two, three weeks ago now at our high school. So, he’s doing well.”

TCI: What have you heard from DJ about his experience at Clemson while he was there after enrolling in January?

Collins: “He told me he really likes it. It just rains a lot down there, but other than that he loves it down there. He loves the energy, the teachers, everything.”

TCI: How excited are you to reunite with DJ at Clemson and catch passes from him again in the future?

Collins: “I’ve built a great relationship with him, so being able to go to college with him as well is going to be amazing.”

