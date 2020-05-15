Cardinals Flight Plan: Inside look at Arizona's first impression of Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals released the first video Thursday in its exclusive mini-series called Cardinals Flight Plan 2020.

In this behind-the-scenes video, the Cardinals, including defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, privately meet with former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Feb. 26 at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals ask Simmons questions about his family, why he chose Clemson, why he decided to come back to Clemson in 2019 and breakdown some film with the All-American linebacker.

At the end of the video, once Simmons has left the room, you can hear one of the Cardinals say, “I’m good with that one at eight, if you all are.”

Of course, Arizona picked Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23.

