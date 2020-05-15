Clemson among finalists for 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

Clemson is among the finalists for one of its top wide receiver targets in the 2021 class.

Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s top-ranked receiver, named Clemson one of his final four schools on Friday along with Washington, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Egbuka (6-1, 190) received an offer from Clemson last June and visited campus for the first time a month later. After the visit, Egbuka explained to TCI what he likes about the Tigers.

“They have a good track record of strong continuity with the coaches,” he said. “They all stick around, and they produce a lot of wide receiver draft picks. So, that’s always exciting.”

Egbuka is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Egbuka tallied 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns after hauling in 72 catches for 1,492 yards and 23 scores in 2018.