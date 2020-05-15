Clemson among finalists for 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

Clemson among finalists for 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

Uncategorized

Clemson among finalists for 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

By 48 minutes ago

By |

Clemson is among the finalists for one of its top wide receiver targets in the 2021 class.

Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s top-ranked receiver, named Clemson one of his final four schools on Friday along with Washington, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Egbuka (6-1, 190) received an offer from Clemson last June and visited campus for the first time a month later. After the visit, Egbuka explained to TCI what he likes about the Tigers.

“They have a good track record of strong continuity with the coaches,” he said. “They all stick around, and they produce a lot of wide receiver draft picks. So, that’s always exciting.”

Egbuka is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Egbuka tallied 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns after hauling in 72 catches for 1,492 yards and 23 scores in 2018.

Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home