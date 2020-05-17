Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

Clemson has made the cut for one of the country’s top cornerbacks in the 2021 recruiting class.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson (Ala.) Valley named Clemson one of his top five schools via social media Sunday evening along with Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Alabama.

McKinstry (6-1, 175) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, while 247Sports ranks him as the nation’s No. 1 corner.

Clemson extended an offer to McKinstry last May, and he has been on campus several times, most recently for the Texas A&M game in September. He also attended the Orange & White spring game last year after visiting during spring practice last March.

Back in December, McKinstry released a top eight that included his current top five as well as Florida, Miami and Ohio State. Since then, he has added offers from Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Southern Cal and Texas among others, bringing his offer total to around 30.

A two-sport athlete, McKinstry also has basketball offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Florida and Ole Miss. The chance to play both sports at the next level could potentially be an important factor in his decision.

McKinstry is a consensus top-50 national prospect according to the major recruiting services. 247Sports is highest on him, tabbing him as the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2021 class regardless of position.

McKinstry is committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game.

