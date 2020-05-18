Clemson QB target plans to make a decision ‘soon’

Just four days after receiving an offer from Clemson’s football program, Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee quarterback and two-sport class of 2021 prospect Bubba Chandler (pictured left) announced his decommitment from Georgia’s baseball program last Monday.

“I felt like I was holding my talents that the good Lord blessed me with,” Chandler told The Clemson Insider, explaining his decision to withdraw his pledge from the Bulldogs. “Just going to play baseball, I didn’t feel like it was the right path.”

Chandler (6-3, 190), who has an opportunity to play both football and baseball at Clemson, said he has been in contact with the Tigers “a lot” since they offered him on May 7. He communicates mostly with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter but has also spoken occasionally with head coach Dabo Swinney.

What have Chandler’s conversations with Streeter consisted of in general?

“Their offense,” he said. “Breaking down film from games. Getting to know his family and mine better. Building a strong relationship.”

Chandler believes his skill set as a quarterback would translate well to Clemson’s offense if he were to play in the system.

“I can make every throw at any time,” he said. “And my high school runs a similar offense to Clemson. So RPOs are something I’m good at that Clemson does. I believe I’m a good runner and I see Clemson used their QB to run sometimes.”

Since Clemson offered, Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss have followed suit, while Washington State is showing interest.

“Feels great,” Chandler said of the new offers. “Shows that my hard work has paid off.”

Now that Chandler has reopened his recruitment, when does he plan to commit again?

“Soon,” he said.

