Good News for Clemson Football

The fog is starting to lift and the road to the 2020 college football season is becoming a little clear to see in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After talking with several sources over the last two days, The Clemson Insider has gathered some important information in regard to college football, in particular Clemson Football.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to talk about plans for when students will be able to return to campus this fall. We are told the university could release an official statement on the subject by Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. If not Wednesday, it will definitely be sometime this week.

As for how all of this pertains to football, a couple of sources have told us they are extremely confident Clemson will allow its student-athletes back on campus by July 15, as long as the COVID-19 numbers in the state of South Carolina continue to drop. We were told to look for something official from the university around the midway point of June on when players will be allowed to return.

Why is July 15 an important date? It falls in line with the six-week timeframe the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) and the NCAA suggested football programs have before they start playing games.

This would give Clemson seven weeks to get ready for its season opener at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

Stay tuned to TCI for more information on this subject. We will release more details as it becomes available to us.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame