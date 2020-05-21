Breaking down Chandler's commitment to Clemson

Clemson added a quarterback to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday when Bubba Chandler (pictured left) gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider gives an in-depth breakdown on the newest addition to Clemson’s class:

Bubba Chandler Profile:

Position: QB

Hometown (High School): Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee)

Height, Weight: 6-3, 190

Power Five Offers: Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss

Ratings/Rankings: 3-star, No. 21 PRO, No. 38 state, NR national (247Sports); 3-star, NR position, No. 49 state, NR national (Rivals)

How Clemson got him:

After laying eyes on his film this spring, Clemson extended an offer to Chandler on May 7, and he committed to the Tigers just 13 days later.

Chandler had been committed to play baseball at Georgia since June 2019 but reopened his recruitment four days after Clemson offered.

Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss all followed Clemson with offers to Chandler but were too late to the party. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers did a great job of building a strong relationship with Chandler in short order, and he already had some familiarity with the program as his family is friends with the family of former Clemson walk-on tight end J.L. Banks. Chandler, who attends the same high school as Banks did, visited Clemson with his and Banks’ families to attend the Louisville game at Death Valley in 2018.

At the end of the day, the decision to be a Tiger was an easy one for Chandler.

“First off, they were the first school that really believed in me, like Power Five school, and it’s Clemson — there’s no other better school than that, so that’s kind of what set me off,” Chandler said. “And also just the fact that Coach Swinney’s values of life, the way he runs the program and all that, it really seems like the best fit.”

What Clemson is getting:

Chandler has a tall, athletic frame at 6-foot-3. His arm strength is excellent and shows up on film when you see his ability to throw deep balls with effortless ease and accuracy. As opposed to having to rare back and heave the ball downfield, Chandler can flick his wrist and the ball will go a long way. He puts nice touch on the ball and knows when to add extra zip to fit it into a receiver in a tight space. Very athletic, Chandler moves well outside the pocket and is accurate throwing on the run. He can make plays with his feet in the run game as well.

In Chandler’s own words, here is what he will bring to the table for the Tigers’ football team:

“I’m going to compete. … I’m a great talent, I have a great arm, I’m super athletic and I feel like I can help change the game for them.”

A two-sport athlete, Chandler will also suit up for the Clemson baseball team and expects to have a chance to be both a pitcher and shortstop.

What his commitment means:

Clemson offered several top quarterback prospects in the 2021 class, but the quest to add another big fish at the position after signing five-star DJ Uiagalelei in 2020 was an uphill battle all along. So after taking their swings with the likes of five-star Caleb Williams and four-star Christian Veilleux, the Tigers identified and settled on an under-the-radar but solid prospect in Chandler.

Clemson has planned to take only one quarterback in the 2021 class, so it is likely done recruiting the position for this cycle barring any attrition.