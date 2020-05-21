Clemson commitment ‘a dream come true’ for dual-sport athlete

Wednesday was a good day for the Clemson football and baseball programs as they landed a commitment from Bubba Chandler, a talented two-sport athlete from Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee who plans to play both sports for the Tigers.

“It’s a dream come true,” Chandler told The Clemson Insider after his commitment.

Chandler had originally been committed to Georgia’s baseball program since June 2019 but decommitted from the Bulldogs four days after receiving an offer from Clemson’s football program on May 7, then flipped his commitment to the Tigers less than two weeks later.

“It seemed like the right fit for me to go there and get developed as a football player and get developed as a better man,” Chandler said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter were thrilled when Chandler informed them of his commitment around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter were pretty amped up,” Chandler said. “They were saying I’m the guy, their quarterback, and Coach Swinney said he can’t wait to hug my neck after I get up there.”

Chandler chose Clemson over Power Five offers from Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss as well as other offers from UNC Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Troy, Elon, Mercer and Gardner-Webb.

Clemson was the first Power Five school to offer Chandler, and that meant a lot to him and was one of the reasons he wanted to go there.

“First off, they were the first school that really believed in me, like Power Five school, and it’s Clemson — there’s no other better school than that, so that’s kind of what set me off,” Chandler said. “And also just the fact that Coach Swinney’s values of life, the way he runs the program and all that, it really seems like the best fit.”

The bond Chandler built with Clemson’s football staff in a short amount of time played a role in his decision as well.

“I built a great relationship with all the coaches,” he said. “Really I’ve known them for about a month and I feel like I’ve known them about 15 years, just the way we talk and how they portray stuff, how they talk to me. Just great people.”

What can Clemson fans expect to see from Chandler in Death Valley in the future?

“A kid that is going to give 110 percent on every single play, every single down, every single minute of the game, and a kid that refuses and hates to lose, while having fun,” he said.

As for baseball, Chandler anticipates using his talents as both a pitcher and infielder for the Tigers.

“I expect to go in there and if the coaches let me play both, shortstop and pitching,” he said. “I’m going to compete for it, but really, they said they would let me go at it with shortstop and pitching.”

