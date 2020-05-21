Clemson wide receiver to undergo surgery

The Clemson Insider has confirmed with a Clemson official that wide receiver Justyn Ross will undergo surgery in June due to complications from a stinger he suffered during spring practice in March.

Clemson Football’s Director of Communications Ross Taylor told The Clemson Insider that Ross is doing well but will have surgery in June. Taylor said testing was delayed a bit as a function of recent health protocols.

TCI was told Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney may provide additional information down the road, but he does not have anything specific to add at this time.

Ross enters 2020 having recorded 112 passes for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native posted a dazzling true freshman season in 2018 in which he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games, including six receptions for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl and six passes for 153 yards with one touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

