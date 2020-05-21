Is Clemson University moving quick enough for Clemson Football?

Clemson University announced Wednesday how it is going to open up its campus, but is it moving quick enough for Clemson Football?

As most know by now, Clemson University reported to its Board of Trustees Wednesday that it will begin Phase 1 on its return to campus on June 1. According to University Police Chief Greg Mullen, Phase 1 will be limited to on-campus work. This will include facilities and maintenance staff who will help get the campus ready for more university employees and student returns.

Once Phase 1 begins, Clemson will begin to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the area for a period of 14 days. If there continues to be a downward trajectory, the university will then begin Phase 2, which will include more faculty and university employees returning to campus, as well as start to open facilities such as gyms and recreational areas among other things.

The hope is to lead into Phase 3 of the plan, which is to have the campus open on schedule by Aug. 19, when the fall semester begins.

Though all of this is great news for the return of Clemson athletics, are things moving fast enough for Clemson’s football program, which is hoping to compete for another national championship this season?

On Thursday, ESPN reported Louisville will announce that its student-athletes will return to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8. According to Andrea Adelson, Louisville is the first ACC school to announce a definite date on when its players will begin voluntary workouts.

What does Clemson Athletics and Clemson Football think about Louisville’s approach? Adelson reports Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra says he has spoken with Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich and it seems Clemson’s athletic department is in line with where Louisville is at.

“We’re all in the same scenario and with this, I’ve shared our plan with the other ADs in the ACC and I like to hear what they’re doing,” Tyra said in the article. “They’ve got their own individual tweaks that they all have. I was on the phone with Dan Radakovich at Clemson earlier this morning and talking about where we are with our plan versus their plan. I know Dabo (Swinney’s) as anxious as anyone, much like Coach (Scott) Satterfield, to see his players again and so we want to share concepts because they seem to be more in stride with us and vice versa.”

However, while Louisville will be re-socializing its student-athletes back on campus by June 8 for workouts, Clemson University will be just halfway through Phase 1 of their return-to-campus plan.

According to Adelson’s report, Louisville will phase in its student-athletes, starting with 30 football players, 15 men’s basketball players and 15 women’s basketball players on May 27. The plan is for this group to begin coronavirus testing and physicals on June 3 and be ready to participate in voluntary workouts by June 8.

