Tigers getting true ‘Clemson Man’ in Greene

Clemson always talks about finding the “right fit” during the recruiting process and bringing in prospects who are not only great football players, but also great people who match the culture of the program.

Incoming freshman cornerback Malcolm Greene, who is expected to enroll at Clemson this summer, is one of those perfect fits according to cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Reed built a special bond with Greene during the recruiting process and couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing Greene after he signed with the Tigers in December.

“When you say, ‘Clemson Man’, I think of this young man right here,” Reed said. “I get a little choked up because I love the kid, and that is why I was able to go back in and recruit him. You talk about a young man who wanted to be here, who was patient… In a society that doesn’t teach patience anymore, for me to sit there and keep telling this young man, ‘Believe in the process, believe in the process.’ He did.”

As Reed alluded to, the story of how Greene ended up at Clemson is one of patience.

While Reed and the Tigers were high on Greene throughout the recruiting process, they initially did not think they would have space for him in the 2020 class after taking commitments from two other defensive backs, cornerback Fred Davis and safety R.J. Mickens, in the spring.

Greene visited Clemson for the spring game in April 2019 and wanted to commit then, but head coach Dabo Swinney could not accept his commitment at the time.

“He wanted to come, wanted to commit, and I didn’t have a spot and I stayed to my deal because I like to be sure about the number,” Swinney said. “If I had taken him, I would have been not true – I didn’t have a spot. So anyway, things kind of work out.”

Indeed, things worked out for Greene and the Tigers, as a spot in the class became available a couple of weeks before the start of last year’s early signing period (Dec. 18-20).

Greene originally committed to LSU in late October, but once Clemson came calling again, he jumped at the dream opportunity.

“We got Malcolm on the phone, and of course there was a little hesitation,” Swinney said. “His mom was not really sure, but I explained to her just kind of how we go about our business here, and he couldn’t wait to tell me yes, that he wanted to come to Clemson. This has been his dream.

“You’re getting guys that have grown up over the last decade watching this version of Clemson. It’s really cool to me that this is their dream, to come to Clemson.”

Greene played at Highland Springs High School in Virginia, the same program that produced Clemson All-ACC safety K’Von Wallace. Greene played on 5A state championship teams as a sophomore and junior, helping Highland Springs to an 11-1 record in 2019. He had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles in 2018 when he helped his team to a state championship and a perfect season.

A pre-business major, Greene earned an associate’s degree in high school and will enter Clemson this summer with two years of college credit.

“This kid, like I said, is a guy that you can go to war with,” Reed said. “He’s going to buy in academically, athletically. He’ll be one of our young men that’ll be a standout in the community. Just a great young man, and the fact that I get the opportunity to coach him, it’s going to be special. I believe in him. We believe in him. He’s going to be great here.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!