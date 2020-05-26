All Clemson football players can begin workouts on June 8

Unlike Louisville, who will allow about 30 football players and 15 men’s and women’s basketball athletes to work out in campus facilities beginning June 8, Clemson will allow all of its football and basketball players back on campus for voluntary work outs on the same day.

This includes players that are currently on the team. True freshmen, who did not participate in spring football drills, will be allowed to begin voluntary workouts when second summer session begins on June 22.

Of course, the Tigers will first have to be cleared medically to begin working out, a two-week process that has already begun. Student-athletes may return back to the Clemson area as early as June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing — seven days at home prior to return to the area, and seven days in the Clemson area.

Once this period is complete without symptoms, the student-athletes are eligible to begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. This physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test. Student-athletes must also complete a daily screening before entering facilities.

“They’ll adhere to guidelines brought together by our Sports Medicine team. This includes social distancing, face coverings, and limited meeting groups for voluntary activity,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Tuesday in an article on ClemsonTigers.com. “We’ll begin conversations this week with our other sports on a potential return to campus for voluntary activity.”

The Clemson Insider learned men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will likely be allowed to come back to campus at the beginning of Phase II.

“Phase II involves an expanded return to on-campus operations,” Radakovich said. “During this phase, coaching staffs are able to assimilate back, adhering to guidelines on face coverings, social distance and other safety measures. During this phase, we’ll also welcome back more of our student-athletes for voluntary activity.”

According to Radakovich, Phase III begins the future state of Clemson’s operational status.

“At this point, operations are able to resume in full,” he said. “This stage includes continued encouragement of social distancing, face coverings, and other non-pharmaceutical interventions – this is what the University terms as ‘future state.’ Students can resume some classes in person, and the phase allows for a possibility for a return to intercollegiate competition.”

Clemson will continue to evaluate policies and procedures on spacing, contact tracing, testing, and other safety measures as more is known from the CDC, DHEC, ACC, NCAA or other medical research or guidance. Details regarding fall competition are not available at this time.

“Our staff has spent countless hours working through a safe return for our student-athletes, staff and looking ahead to our fall athletic calendar,” Radakovich said. “When June 8 comes, we’ll begin seeing our student-athletes repopulating our facilities and preparing for fall.”

Radakovich also reported Clemson has sold nearly 60,000 season tickets for a second straight year, despite the uncertain times and the idea of what the 2020 football season will look like.

“One thing I can say definitively is how thankful I am to our fans and members of IPTAY,” he said. “As it relates to football in the fall, we remain optimistic about the ability to play our scheduled games. Our season ticket request deadline passed on May 15, and we are tracking ahead of last year’s record total. Our student interest was also equally encouraging.”

Clemson continues to focus on the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. They have many working groups planning for a return to football this fall under varying scenarios, including a limited capacity within Memorial Stadium.

“We are modeling how our stadium would handle a limited capacity situation, relating to priority, potential refunds and associated issues,” Radakovich said. “Other modifications include the full transition to mobile ticket delivery, as well as potential adaptations to tailgating, parking and concessions operations.”

“We’ve looked at many scenarios so far, but have chosen to refrain from speculating about numbers, capacities and policies, as we feel we need more information to make such impactful decisions,” he continued. “We must continue to review and then do what’s best for Clemson.”

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame