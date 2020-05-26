Announcement Primer: 4-star DE Zaire Patterson

Clemson landed a pair of commitments last week from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star linebacker Barrett Carter and Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler.

The Tigers hope to add their third verbal pledge in a span of seven days when Zaire Patterson announces his commitment later today.

Who: Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep DE Zaire Patterson

Rankings: 4-star, No. 8 WDE, No. 6 N.C., No. 99 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 29 DE, No. 18 state, No. 266 national (ESPN); 3-star, No. 33 WDE, No. 29 N.C., NR national (Rivals)

When: Today, 5 p.m.

Where: Patterson will announce his decision via social media

Finalists: Clemson, North Carolina and South Carolina

Overview: Patterson (6-6, 225) visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game in November, then received an offer from the Tigers in January. But after Clemson picked up commitments from four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff and five-star defensive end Korey Foreman during its elite January junior day weekend, it looked as though the Tigers no longer had a spot for Patterson as they have planned to take only two D-ends in the 2021 class.

However, after Foreman decommitted from Clemson in late April, a spot became available. And despite offering three other D-ends in the wake of Foreman’s decommitment, the Tigers zeroed in on Patterson as their primary target and made a strong push for him.

South Carolina has been considered Clemson’s biggest competition, while North Carolina has recruited Patterson hard as well. But Clemson became the team to beat once it turned up the heat on him, and the Tigers remain the favorite. We feel good about where Clemson stands heading into today’s announcement.

If Clemson lands Patterson’s verbal pledge, he would be the program’s fourth commitment this month after the Tigers went 55 days without a commitment before five-star running back Will Shipley jumped on board May 5.

