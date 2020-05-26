Clemson commits react to newest addition to 2021 class

Clemson added another talented member to its 2021 recruiting class today when Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson committed to the Tigers.

After his commitment, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s other commits for their reactions to Patterson jumping on board. Here’s what they had to say:

Jake Briningstool, 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I’m excited! He’s a great player and will really help us with our push for championships.”

Barrett Carter, 4-star LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “Beyond excited!! He’s a dog and I cannot wait to get to work with him and build our relationship off the field.”

Bubba Chandler, 3-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Ecstatic right now. Huge pickup for us. He’s a great athlete. I’m just glad he’s not going to be hitting me.”

Beaux Collins, 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It’s just making me more excited to team up with these guys!! Really exciting.”

Cade Denhoff, 4-star DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Big get for the Tigers. Me and him will be a sweet combo.”

Will Shipley, 5-star APB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Very excited! Glad to have another North Carolina guy in the group.”

