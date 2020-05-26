Tigers pick up graduate transfer

The Clemson Insider learned on Tuesday, the Clemson baseball program will add a Division I transfer to its roster.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers will welcome relief pitcher Rasesh Pandya to its roster for the 2021 baseball season. TCI learned the former Wofford Pitcher will work for the Tigers’ bullpen next season.

Pandya, a righty, will be eligible to play in 2021 as a graduate transfer.

TCI was told by a source close to the situation that Pandya has an outstanding breaking ball and will be able to give the Tigers some quality innings if they are to lose Carson Spiers, who could turn professional if offered a free agent contract after the 2020 MLB Draft.

This past season, the 6-foot, 205-pound pitcher posted a 2-0 record with a 2.13 ERA while appearing in six games. He pitched 12 2/3 innings in total and had 15 strikeouts to five walks.

In 2019, Pandya pitched in 24 games and had 1.80 ERA in 35 1/3 innings of work. He recorded 41 strikeouts that season. He was a 2020 All-Southern Conference preseason selection.

He pitched sparingly as a freshman in 2017 and then redshirted in 2018 due to injury.

Pandya is a product of Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame