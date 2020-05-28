Top-60 national recruit high on Clemson

Clemson made a good impression on a top-60 national recruit early in the spring when it played host to Covington (Ga.) Eastside four-star power forward Chauncey Wiggins, the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2022 class per Rivals.

Wiggins (6-8) made an unofficial visit for the game vs. Georgia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum on March 6. Even though the Tigers lost 65-62, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder liked what he saw from the team and the atmosphere he experienced.

“They had a good game that game,” Wiggins told The Clemson Insider. “I remember they lost by (a few points), but they had a good game. Most of the people on that team can shoot. About everybody can shoot on that team, and that’s what I liked about them because they spread the floor, too. They have a real good fan base, real good facilities and all that.”

Wiggins has built a good relationship with Clemson’s staff and has been staying in touch with assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean.

“I think we talked two weeks ago, and then the month before that, last month,” Wiggins said. “We just talked about what they’re doing at Clemson. Basically that’s what we talk about, and he asks me how I’m doing and all that.”

Clemson will likely get Wiggins back on campus down the road after the NCAA ends its recruiting dead period, which has been extended through at least July 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I haven’t planned any visits,” Wiggins said. “But me personally, I want to go see Vanderbilt and probably Clemson again.”

With two years of high school still ahead of him, Wiggins is early in the recruiting process and said he is still “a ways away” from making his college decision.

But as it stands now, Clemson is high on his offer list that also includes Georgia Tech, Auburn, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Kennesaw State.

“Out of the schools, I’d say top three or four right now,” he said of the Tigers.

Wiggins was named a first-team all-region performer as a sophomore last season when he averaged nearly a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds per game.

