Clemson takes in another transfer

Former Furman right-handed pitcher Rob Hughes announced Friday his intent to transfer to Clemson following the recent shutdown of the Paladins’ baseball program due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the removal of the Furman baseball program, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Hughes wrote in an Instagram post.

As a freshman last season, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Hughes put together a solid freshman campaign and was named to the 2019 Southern Conference All-Freshman team after posting a 5-2 record with a 4.43 ERA and two saves in 21 appearances while contributing as both a reliever and a starter. His five wins tied for the Furman staff lead, as did his two saves.

Hughes was superb early on, not surrendering an earned run in his first eight appearances (15.0 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 22 K) — all in relief. The stretch included a notable outing in a 3-1 loss to Clemson (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, season-high 7 K).

A native of Rock Hill, S.C., Hughes graduated from Northwestern High School where he was a two-time all-state selection. In high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 6 right-handed pitcher and 15th-best overall pitcher in South Carolina.

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame