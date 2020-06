One of several offers that Clemson dispensed on Monday was given to Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star offensive lineman Gunner Givens.

The Tigers join Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech among many others on Givens’ offer list.

Givens is ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 137 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.