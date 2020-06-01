Clemson offers 4-star Georgia DE

Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star defensive end Mykel Williams announced an offer from Clemson on Monday evening.

Williams is the first defensive end in the 2022 class to report an offer from the Tigers.

In addition to Clemson, Williams holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 77 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Williams recorded 57 total tackles, including 18 for loss and 10 sacks, as a sophomore last season,