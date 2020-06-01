Elite ATH receives Clemson offer

On Monday, Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to a prospect it sees being similar to Isaiah Simmons and who hails from the same hometown.

Olathe (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star Dasan McCullough, the No. 8 athlete in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

The Tigers see McCullough potentially being an all-around weapon on their defense — a la Simmons — who can play almost every position on that side of the ball including safety, linebacker, defensive end and some slot cornerback, too.

Here is a recent article The Clemson Insider posted from an interview with McCullough: LINK.