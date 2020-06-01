Elite ATH receives Clemson offer

Elite ATH receives Clemson offer

Recruiting

Elite ATH receives Clemson offer

By 2 hours ago

By |

On Monday, Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to a prospect it sees being similar to Isaiah Simmons and who hails from the same hometown.

Olathe (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star Dasan McCullough, the No. 8 athlete in the 2022 class according to 247Sports, announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

The Tigers see McCullough potentially being an all-around weapon on their defense — a la Simmons — who can play almost every position on that side of the ball including safety, linebacker, defensive end and some slot cornerback, too.

Here is a recent article The Clemson Insider posted from an interview with McCullough: LINK.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson has offered a few offensive linemen in the 2022 class today, including Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound class of 2022 recruit reported the offer via Twitter. He (…)

reply
2hr

One of several offers that Clemson dispensed on Monday was given to Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star offensive lineman Gunner Givens. The Tigers join Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn (…)

reply
2hr

Among several 2022 prospects who received offers from Clemson on Monday was Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson, a five-star prospect per Rivals. Jackson, who lists close to 40 total (…)

reply
2hr

Clemson is starting to roll out offers to prospects in the 2022 class, and one of them went out to Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler. Sadler announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday, saying (…)

reply
5hr

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson basketball standout Aamir Simms has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for his senior season. Simms declared himself eligible for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home