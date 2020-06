Clemson is starting to roll out offers to prospects in the 2022 class, and one of them went out to Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler.

Sadler announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday, saying he is “truly speechless” to have received it.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has other Power Five offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.