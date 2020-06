Clemson has offered a few offensive linemen in the 2022 class today, including Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound class of 2022 recruit reported the offer via Twitter. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Miller made an unofficial visit to Clemson last spring, then came back to compete at the Swinney Football Camp in June.