Recruiting

Top-100 DE receives offer from ‘dream school’ Clemson

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson announced Monday night that he has received an offer from Clemson, calling it a “dream school” of his.

Jackson is ranked as a top-100 national prospect (No. 79 overall) in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 7 weak-side defensive end in the class.

Ohio State offered Jackson last Friday. His list of 20-plus offers also includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and others.

