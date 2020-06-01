Top in-state prospect picks up Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the Palmetto State and one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star Jeadyn Lukus announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday.

Lukus camped at Clemson last summer and then visited campus for the Florida State game in October. He told The Clemson Insider afterward that an offer from the Tigers would be especially big for him considering he grew up rooting for them.

“What stands out most is the culture,” he said. “I grew up a Clemson fan and still am so it was pretty cool to go on a visit there and it would mean a lot if I got an offer.”

Lukus (6-1, 175) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from South Carolina, No. 11 cornerback and No. 82 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

In addition to Clemson, he has offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State among others.