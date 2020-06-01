Top in-state prospect picks up Clemson offer

Top in-state prospect picks up Clemson offer

Recruiting

Top in-state prospect picks up Clemson offer

By 1 hour ago

By |

Clemson has extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the Palmetto State and one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Mauldin (S.C.) four-star Jeadyn Lukus announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday.

Lukus camped at Clemson last summer and then visited campus for the Florida State game in October. He told The Clemson Insider afterward that an offer from the Tigers would be especially big for him considering he grew up rooting for them.

“What stands out most is the culture,” he said. “I grew up a Clemson fan and still am so it was pretty cool to go on a visit there and it would mean a lot if I got an offer.”

Lukus (6-1, 175) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from South Carolina, No. 11 cornerback and No. 82 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

In addition to Clemson, he has offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State among others.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
42m

One of several offers that Clemson dispensed on Monday was given to Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt four-star offensive lineman Gunner Givens. The Tigers join Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn (…)

reply
52m

Among several 2022 prospects who received offers from Clemson on Monday was Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson, a five-star prospect per Rivals. Jackson, who lists close to 40 total (…)

reply
58m

Clemson is starting to roll out offers to prospects in the 2022 class, and one of them went out to Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler. Sadler announced the offer from the Tigers on Monday, saying (…)

reply
3hr

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson basketball standout Aamir Simms has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for his senior season. Simms declared himself eligible for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home