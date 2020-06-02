5-star OL announces Clemson offer

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep offensive tackle Julian Armella announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday evening via Twitter.

Armella is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

In addition to Clemson, Armella owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State among others.

Armella’s father, Enzo, played for Florida State in the early 1990s as a defensive lineman and was a part of its 1993 national championship team.

Armella told The Clemson Insider earlier this spring that he expected to eventually earn an offer from the Tigers.

“I believe that if I do get an offer from there, that’ll be an insane thing because they’re one of the powerhouses,” he said. “They send a lot of players to the NFL, especially at the O-line position, so that’s something I’m looking for. I’m trying to go to the league, trying to benefit my family, take care of them one day.”