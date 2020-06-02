Pearman releases statement about racial slur incident

Pearman releases statement about racial slur incident

Football

Pearman releases statement about racial slur incident

By 2 hours ago

By |

Following reports earlier today, Clemson assistant coach Danny Pearman sent out a release explaining his involvement in the comments that former Clemson tight end D.J. Greenlee made to The State newspaper Tuesday.

Here is the statement from Pearman:

“Three years ago on the practice field, I made a grave mistake involving D.J. Greenlee. I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field. What I overheard, I had no right to repeat.
While I did not direct the term at any player, I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.
I apologized to D.J. at the conclusion of practice, who then appropriately raised his concern to Coach Swinney. Coach and I met to discuss the incident, and he reiterated that my language was unacceptable. I later apologized again as well as expressed my sincere regret to our position group the following day.
I love the young men who choose to come to our university, and I would never do anything to intentionally hurt them. I sincerely apologize to D.J., his family, our team and our staff.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter four-star athlete CJ Hicks reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday via Twitter. Hicks has been committed to Ohio State since May 1. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising junior has over (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home