Clemson offer ‘felt unreal’ for top Virginia lineman

On Monday, Clemson dispensed its first offers to prospects in the class of 2022. One of the first recruits to report an offer from the Tigers was four-star lineman Gunner Givens from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound rising junior spoke with The Clemson Insider about his big new offer shortly after receiving it.

“It felt unreal,” Givens said. “I mean Clemson only offers a handful of people regardless, so to be in the top tier of the first few was unreal.”

Givens, who visited Clemson during spring practice in March, was informed of the offer by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They just asked me how me and the family was doing and then broke the news to me,” he said.

According to Givens, the Tigers offered him as a two-way prospect. If he decides to play for Clemson, he could either be an offensive lineman or a defensive tackle or end depending on how much he weighs when he graduates.

“Clemson offered me as an athlete for now until they decide defense or offense,” he said.

Givens says he has no preference on which side of the ball he lines up on at the next level.

“My main goal is to play in the NFL and be there for a while,” he said. “So whatever position takes me there, that’s what I want to play.”

Givens cites 41 total offers, with his lengthy list featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Now that the Tigers have thrown their hat in the ring, where do they stand with Givens in his recruitment?

“I definitely love Clemson,” he said. “Still trying to feel things out for a little while longer though.”

Givens is considered an offensive tackle by all the major recruiting services. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 15 OT and No. 137 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

