Clemson offers 4-star Peach State TE

Another top prospect in the 2022 class has received an offer from Clemson.

Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County four-star tight end Jake Johnson (6-6, 220) announced the offer via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Johnson’s offer list also includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore last season, Johnson racked up 60 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 7 tight end in his class per 247Sports.