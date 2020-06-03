Gilbert Earns Freshman All-America Honor

Clemson’s Geoffrey Gilbert was named a freshman All-American as a relief pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Charleston, S.C., native had a 1-0 record and an 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances in 2020. Gilbert allowed seven hits (.159 opponents’ batting average) and seven walks with 14 strikeouts. The lefty did not allow any of his eight inherited base runners to score.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame