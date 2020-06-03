Gilbert Earns Freshman All-America Honor

Gilbert Earns Freshman All-America Honor

Baseball

Gilbert Earns Freshman All-America Honor

By 2 hours ago

By |

Clemson’s Geoffrey Gilbert was named a freshman All-American as a relief pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Charleston, S.C., native had a 1-0 record and an 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances in 2020. Gilbert allowed seven hits (.159 opponents’ batting average) and seven walks with 14 strikeouts. The lefty did not allow any of his eight inherited base runners to score.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications 

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
18hr

Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter four-star athlete CJ Hicks reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday via Twitter. Hicks has been committed to Ohio State since May 1. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising junior has over (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home