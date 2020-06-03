Tigers ‘going to be hard to beat’ for top in-state OL

Greenville (S.C.) offensive tackle Collin Sadler was ecstatic on Monday when he received an offer from local powerhouse program Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound class of 2022 recruit found out about the offer during a phone conversation with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“It feels amazing!” Sadler told The Clemson Insider shortly after scoring the offer. “I still don’t think it’s fully set in yet. Right when I woke up my phone was blowing up with people telling me to call Coach Caldwell.

“Coach Caldwell said that they had taken their time and had gotten me on campus, gotten my grades, etc. and then he offered me.”

Sadler is happy he was able to check off all the boxes the Tigers look for when evaluating a prospect, both as a player and as a person.

“I definitely think that my aggressive style of play attracted them,” he said. “Also, Clemson takes a lot more into consideration than just play. They look into every part of your life and I’m thankful to say that I passed those tests.”

Sadler can’t believe he has the opportunity to play for one of the nation’s top programs and a school that he lives less than an hour away from.

“It’s honestly incredible,” he said. “Just knowing how rare it is for Clemson to offer in-state players, it’s truly an incredible feeling.”

Georgia and LSU both followed Clemson with offers to Sadler on Tuesday.

Since May 1, along with the aforementioned schools, Sadler has collected offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia to go with his previous power conference offers from Louisville, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech.

It’s safe to say the Tigers are now the frontrunner in Sadler’s recruitment after extending an offer.

“Let’s just say Clemson is going to be hard to beat,” he said.

