Top-100 prospect gets Clemson offer he was ‘waiting on’

On Monday, Clemson sent out its initial wave of offers to recruits in the 2022 class.

The first of 18 prospects to report offers from the Tigers that day was Jeadyn Lukus, a four-star cornerback and top-100 national recruit from Mauldin (S.C.) High School.

“It felt amazing,” Lukus said to The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “That’s one I’ve been waiting on.”

Lukus learned of the offer from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He told me he wanted to make sure I was the first ‘22 (prospect) to officially be offered,” Lukus said.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound rising junior is honored to have earned the first offer and feels blessed to know he has an opportunity to play college football right down the road from his hometown for a powerhouse program at a prestigious university.

“It was really special,” he said, “and it’s good to know that because a free education is a big deal.”

Lukus’ list of 20-plus offers also features Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and others.

The Tigers are in a strong spot in his recruitment after extending their offer.

“Clemson stands very high,” he said.

Lukus is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from the Palmetto State, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!